Duffy: Bullpen ‘picked me up’ after early exit
Danny Duffy says he didn't feel pain when a line drive hit his pitching hand, but he battled through numbness: "Sometimes you can push through it... I burned the bullpen tonight, but they picked me up, and we were able to get a W."
