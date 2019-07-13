Yost: Line drive to hand ‘affected feel and touch’ for Duffy
Ned Yost says Danny Duffy's pitching hand got numb after taking a line drive in the third inning: "Didn't affect his velocity, but it affected the feel and touch of his pitches and his command."
