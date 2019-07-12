Bubba Starling on Royals’ debut: ‘I’ve been waiting for this my whole life’
Video Details
A dream comes true for Bubba Starling on Friday as he makes his Major League debut at his home ballpark tonight: "I've been waiting for this my whole life... Dreamed about it as a little kid growing up, coming to ballgames here in Kansas City."
