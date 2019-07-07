Seth Sinovic: Sporting KC’s win over Chicago was ‘solid from start to finish’
Seth Sinovic on Sporting KC's win over the Chicago Fire: "We probably should have had like three or four goals, but it wasn't from a lack of trying. It hit the post — all over the goal, just didn't go in. But it was a great result."
