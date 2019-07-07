Vermes on Sporting KC’s defensive chemistry: ‘It’s nice to have some continuity’
Peter Vermes after Sporting KC's win over the Chicago Fire: "We probably should have had four or five goals ... but we found a way to get a clean sheet tonight. We worked hard, guys were locked into it — I think that was the difference in the game."
