The Kansas City Royals give thanks to those who have served on the Fourth of July. Whit Merrifield: "Wouldn't be able to play this game, enjoy the Fourth of July without you." Nicky Lopez: "They're the reason why we're living this life we're living right now. We can't appreciate them enough." Ned Yost: "It's important to recognize that every night, not just the Fourth of July."