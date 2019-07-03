Yost on Dozier’s inside-the-park homer attempt: ‘The reward’s not worth the risk’

Video Details

Ned Yost disagreed with Hunter Dozier's decision to try to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park homer: "You love the thought behind it. You love the intensity. ... But you're down four, you've got to play it safe there. The reward's not worth the risk there. It's just not."

More Videos »