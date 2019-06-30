Vermes: ‘There’s 17 games left… Other players got to step up’
Video Details
Peter Vermes after Sporting Kansas City's 2-0 loss on Saturday: "There's 17 games left, there's a lot to play for... Other players got to step up and start playing... It's got to be consistent, and right now it's not."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618