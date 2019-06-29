Duffy on his outing: ‘I’m gonna try to take the good with the bad’
Video Details
Duffy on his loss to the Blue Jays: "I try to see the good in everything but the negative's still definitely front and center. It's definitely a bummer the way it went down."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618