Ian Kennedy: ‘You know you’ve got to be careful’ against Carlos Santana
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Brad Hand
- Carlos Santana
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Francisco Lindor
- Hunter Dozier
- Ian Kennedy
- Kansas City Royals
- Martín Maldonado
- MLB
-
Ian Kennedy on getting warmed up quickly as the Royals completed the comeback: "For all the times you warm up anticipating something like that to happen, it happens a couple times. That was probably one of the cooler ones."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618