Dozier credits teammates after game-winning grand slam: ‘It kind of all goes to them’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier, always humble — even after hitting a go-ahead grand slam: "The guys in front of me had really good at-bats, were able to kind of keep the line going, and it kind of all goes to them. If it wasn't for them, then I would've never been in that situation."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618