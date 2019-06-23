Vermes on Sporting KC’s lone goal: ‘It wasn’t an easy play’
- Felipe Gutiérrez
- Gerso
- MLS
- Sporting Kansas City
Peter Vermes credits Gerso Fernandes and Felipe Gutierrez for the lone goal on one of the toughest plays of the game: "It wasn't an easy play because it was so close and so fast... Credit to both of those guys for getting it done."
