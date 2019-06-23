Dozier on wearing Monarchs jerseys: ‘These are awesome’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier says the Royals continue to impress: "We've been playing good baseball... We're just going to try to keep it going and it was a great win today."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618