Homer Bailey ‘kind of got some fuel from the rest of the guys’ against Mariners
Homer Bailey on going 7 2/3 innings against the Mariners: "The bullpen had been worked, they'd been worked a lot. When they asked me if I had enough for the eighth, I just kind of thought a minute and said, 'Absolutely. I want to try to go out there and finish this thing a little bit.'"
