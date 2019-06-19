Brian Flynn on Scott Barlow: ‘He’s learning faster than a lot of us did’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Brian Flynn
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Jake Diekman
- Kansas City Royals
- Kevin McCarthy
- Kevin McCarthy
- MLB
- Scott Barlow
-
Jake Diekman on the mindset required while battling through a long at-bat: "You've just got to stay aggressive. You can't relax at all. ... If you walk, you know you're going to have to start all over."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618