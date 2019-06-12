Adalberto Mondesi on his 3-for-4 night against the Tigers
Adalberto Mondesi after the Royals' come-from-behind win over the Tigers: "A win is always good. We just need to stay focused and keep working and stay with the same mentality for tomorrow."
