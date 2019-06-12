Junis: ‘We had a pretty good gameplan and we executed it’ in win over Tigers
Video Details
Jakob Junis on throwing seven strong innings against the Tigers: "Your job is always to just go out there and put up zeroes and keep your team in it, and I think I did that tonight."
