Yost on Gore staying on third base in eighth: ‘It was like he had magnets in his feet’
Ned Yost on Cheslor Cuthbert's go-ahead single: "We caught a break on that one. Hit the little pop-up kind of in no man's land down there. First break we've caught in a while, but I'll take it."
