Yost: Sparkman ‘definitely gave us a chance to win’ against White Sox
Ned Yost on the Royals striking out 11 times in Sunday's loss to the White Sox: "We're on a strikeout run here. ... What we're doing right now is we're striking out a bunch, but they're not on strikes, generally — they're on pitches down below the zone."
