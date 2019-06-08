Yost after Royals beat White Sox to snap losing streak
Video Details
Ned Yost on the Royals perseverance against the White Sox: "You just got to break the ice a little bit. You got to just kind of find ways to stop the bleeding and gain a little momentum."
