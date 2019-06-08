Gerso: ‘It feels really good to be back’
Video Details
Gerso is frustrated following Sporting KC's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC: "We've been fighting a lot on the road to try and get three points. Today, again, we were so close, and we couldn't close the game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618