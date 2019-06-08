Vermes on draw with Toronto FC: ‘We got a point, but not good enough’
Peter Vermes after Sporting KC was unable to hold a late lead, playing to a draw with Toronto FC: "I thought we fought, but you've got to fight until the last minute, and obviously we didn't do it."
