Kelce and Mahomes on playing in Big Slick celebrity softball game
Video Details
Which Chief would be better at smashing softballs in the Big Slick celebrity softball game - Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce? Patrick weighs in: "Definitely Kelce. You don't see how big this guy is? He'll be hitting the ball over the water fountains."
