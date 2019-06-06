Junis on his outing against the Red Sox
Video Details
Jakob Junis says his outing wasn't as bad as the record shows against the Red Sox: "I came in with some confidence after the last couple outings... It wasn't all as bad as it looked tonight. I think I made some better pitches than the scoreboard shows."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618