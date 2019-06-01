WATCH: Cuthbert homers in his first at-bat back in the big leagues
Video Details
Cheslor Cuthbert made a statement in his first major league game since May 14, 2018, hitting a solo homer in his first at-bat on Friday night against the Rangers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618