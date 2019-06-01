Yost: Duffy’s pitch on Gallo grand slam ‘caught a little bit too much plate’

Danny Duffy's sixth-inning struggles came as a total surprise to Ned Yost: "He was rolling. ... I'm thinking, 'Okay, he's going to waltz through the sixth, hopefully, and get them into the seventh' and my decision's going to be, 'Is he going to be alright to go back out in the eighth?'"

