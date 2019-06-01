Yost: Duffy’s pitch on Gallo grand slam ‘caught a little bit too much plate’
Video Details
Danny Duffy's sixth-inning struggles came as a total surprise to Ned Yost: "He was rolling. ... I'm thinking, 'Okay, he's going to waltz through the sixth, hopefully, and get them into the seventh' and my decision's going to be, 'Is he going to be alright to go back out in the eighth?'"
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618