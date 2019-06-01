Jakob Junis on the adjustments he’s made with his changeup
Video Details
After switching from a two- to a four-seam changeup in Thursday night's start against the Rangers, Jakob Junis was happy with the results: "I'm going to stick with that and try to throw that off my four-seam fastball."
