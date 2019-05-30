Yost: ‘To think we’re going to hit (Tim Anderson) on purpose is ludicrous’
Ned Yost on Glenn Sparkman's ejection after Tim Anderson was hit: "As far as we're concerned, coming into this series we had no animosity toward that young man. None. To think that we're going to hit him on purpose is ludicrous... We're not like that."
