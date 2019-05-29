Yost on Keller: ‘He did a fantastic job of holding the fort’
Ned Yost on Brad Keller, who allowed 10 hits — but none of the extra-base variety — against the White Sox: "He's such a ground ball guy, and he was getting his ground balls. We were just a foot out of each and every one of them. ... I thought he threw the ball good."
