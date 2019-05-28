Yost: Diekman ‘just couldn’t throw a strike’ in ninth inning of Royals’ loss to White Sox

Ned Yost on Jake Diekman hitting Yonder Alonso, who would represent the game-winning run, to start the ninth: "I wanted to push Diekman one more at-bat, because I liked the matchup with Diek against Alonso. He just couldn't throw him a strike."

