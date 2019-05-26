Ned Yost: ‘Nicky Lopez made some great plays’ in Royals’ win over Yankees
Ned Yost on the Royals' dominance of Domingo Germán: "There's a couple of guys that the league is absolutely pounding on, and then we can't do a thing against them. ... This guy — who's every bit as good as anybody in the league — we've had two really, really good ballgames with him."
