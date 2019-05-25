Ian and Allison Kennedy donate suites for military members and families
Ian Kennedy on providing suites for service members and their families at every Saturday Royals home game: "They're thankful they get to spend time with their spouses. ... It's really cool, because they feel appreciated, and they just love watching baseball."
