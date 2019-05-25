Junis works past slow start: ‘It could’ve been a long day’
Video Details
Jakob Junis overcame a quick start from the New York Yankees to hurl six innings: "It could've been a long day, but suddenly I locked in. While they had a good game plan, we executed for the rest of the game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618