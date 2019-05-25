Yost on a few costly pitches: ‘It’s hard to be perfect out there’
Video Details
Ned Yost says a few pitches proved costly in the opener of the doubleheader: "It's hard to be perfect out there. [Scott] Barlow and Jake [Junis] both have plus sliders. Every once in awhile, you're gonna throw a spinner."
