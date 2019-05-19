Yost: ‘Great job by our pitching staff all together’ against Angels
Ned Yost was impressed by Danny Duffy's outing against the Angels: "From the first inning on, you could tell that he was sharp. He never looked like he labored to me, even when he got to 100 pitches in the end."
