Dozier on dealing with a mini-slump: ‘Try to get your hits when you can’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier on the Royals getting the win with their dads in attendance today: "You always kind of play like your dad's watching, and now they're actually here and kind of get to experience everything. It's really cool."
