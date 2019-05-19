Kelyn Rowe: ‘We’re devastated’ after squandering late lead against Vancouver
Kelyn Rowe after Sporting KC gave up a late goal and had to settle for a draw against Vancouver: "We can't go out blaming the refs. We can't go out blaming the one play at the end. We have to look at the whole game."
