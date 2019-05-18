Yost on Keller: ‘He gave us a chance to win’
Video Details
Ned Yost says Brad Keller did a good job limiting the damage after some early mistakes: "He gave us a chance to win the ballgame, we just couldn't really get much going."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618