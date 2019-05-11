Yost on Barlow’s historic outing out of pen: ‘He was absolutely fantastic’
Ned Yost on Scott Barlow's impressive two innings against the Phillies: "He was absolutely fantastic... He did a phenomenal job of getting us through that sixth and seventh innings."
