WATCH: Royals hit two grand slams in a game for second time in club history
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Ryan O'Hearn
- Whit Merrifield
-
Ryan O'Hearn and Whit Merrifield both hit grand slams as the Royals defeated the Astros on Tuesday night, marking the second time in franchise history that the team has hit two grand slams in one game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618