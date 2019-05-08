Yost on Duffy: ‘He had a lot of things working for him tonight’
Video Details
Ned Yost on Whit Merrifield and Ryan O'Hearn's grand slams: "It's always fun to see kids add to their story. O'Hearn's worked so hard and has struggled in this park, but grand slam in his home state is kind of cool, and Whit's story — what he's been able to accomplish since he's been here has just been amazing."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618