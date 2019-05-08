O’Hearn: ‘It means the world’ to hit a grand slam in front of friends and family
Video Details
Whit Merrifield on the Royals' offense, which put up 12 runs against a first-place Astros team on Tuesday night: "We're really good, and we've got some guys like O'Hearn that are starting to catch their stride."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618