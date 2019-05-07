Yost says Junis ‘did a great job of limiting the damage’ against Astros
Video Details
Ned Yost on Jakob Junis' start: "That game could've been cracked open three or four times, but he did a great job of limiting the damage and making pitches when he needed to."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618