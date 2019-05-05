Yost: Royals ‘couldn’t capitalize’ offensively in series finale with Tigers
Ned Yost says Hunter Dozier's game-tying home run in the eighth was huge, but the Kansas City Royals missed out on several chances to score: "We had other opportunities to pick up a run here, pick up a run there... We just couldn't capitalize."
