Yost: ‘The ‘pen did a great job’ in Royals’ win over Rays

Ned Yost on his decision to keep Ian Kennedy in for the two-inning save in Game 1 of the doubleheader: "Ian, being new to relieving, I knew there was no way I was going to be able to use him in both games. ... My mindset was he was going to pitch two and get us through it."

