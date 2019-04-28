Dozier after Royals beat Angels: ‘It was a good team win tonight’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier had a huge night at the dish and was asked if he's ever had two triples in one game before in his career: "No, never. Not even close."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618