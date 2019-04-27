Brad Keller joins Albert Pujols’ Strike Out Slavery campaign
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Albert Pujols
- Brad Keller
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
Brad Keller has teamed up with Albert Pujols to help combat human trafficking as part of the Strike Out Slavery campaign. They'll host a Lauryn Hill concert to support the cause on Aug. 17 at The K.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618