Chris Klieman on the K-State fan base: ‘They’re crazy’
Video Details
Chris Klieman on the Wildcats' fan base: "That's one of the reasons that attracted me to this job is the fan base. They're crazy."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618