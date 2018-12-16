Bruce Weber on Dean Wade: ‘I pray he’s OK’
Video Details
Bruce Weber is confident that Kansas State can keep rolling, even if Dean Wade misses time: "I told them, 'We went to the Elite Eight without Dean Wade.' I pray he's OK, I don't have any idea. But we had to man up and play, and our guys did. You've got to give them credit."
