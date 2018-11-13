Bruce Weber: Kansas State ‘got a little overanxious’ against Denver
Bruce Weber isn't worried about Dean Wade starting slowly from an offensive standpoint: "He did get hurt last year, he did miss a bunch. He's not always a confident person, and it's going to take him a little bit of a time coming back. He'll be fine. The whole team will be fine."
